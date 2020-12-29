How college students are turning hobbies into side hustles — and extra cash

CNBC's "College Voices 2020" is a series written by CNBC fall interns from universities across the country about coming of age, getting their college education and launching their careers during these extraordinary times. Janelle Finch is a senior at the University of Missouri in Columbia, majoring in journalism with an emphasis in TV/radio reporting and anchoring with minors in Spanish and sociology. The series is edited by Cindy Perman .

The coronavirus pandemic left a lot of students in unemployment limbo – they were sent home from school and many of their internships or part-time jobs to help pay for school were canceled. Meanwhile, bills still needed to be paid. So, they have had to look for new ways to generate income without leaving their homes.

The unemployment rate for youth (16-24) is currently 11.5%, that's down from a whopping 27.4% in April at the height of the pandemic lockdown but it's still nearly double the overall unemployment rate, according to the Labor Department.

Students have gotten creative while in unemployed, pandemic lockdown: When they weren't binging the latest Netflix releases (you guys remember "Tiger King," right?), they discovered new hobbies and re-ignited old ones – everything from sewing to braiding hair and making candles. And, for some, those hobbies turned into a side hustle that brought in some much-needed income.

Etsy, an online e-commerce marketplace for homemade goods, has seen its revenue double from 2019, as the pandemic and lockdown drove demand for everything from masks to jewelry, candles and other hand-made goods. The number of active sellers on the platform jumped 42% to nearly 4,000 from a year ago, Etsy said in its third-quarter earnings report. Rival Shopify said between April and June alone the number of new businesses on its platform shot up 71% compared to the start of the year.

Jonnette Oakes, a graduate student at the University of Missouri-Columbia, said the motivation to start her own business was her mother and her love for crafts. Oakes said her mom's sewing skills inspired her to start making customized clothing for herself, which eventually became T-shirt company ShadedbyJonnette in May 2020. Oakes said her business started as general interests in creating fashion and wanting to occupy her time in quarantine. To reach more eyes, Oakes started selling her products on Etsy. In her first 3 months, she served over 30 customers and earned a $250 average monthly profit. Today, she channels her production operations through her own website. In the future, she said she hopes to take her business to an in-person store. Balancing life as an academic advisor, graduate student and running a business, isn't easy, but Oakes agrees said her love for fashion is what keeps her business alive.

"Honestly, when I'm working on my business, I consider that to be my form of self-care," Oakes said.

A side hustle is a great way to make extra cash – whether it's to help pay student loans and other bills or just for extra spending money – though some can even turn into full-time gigs.

Working in the gig economy can offer an array of different opportunities for extra revenue. More than one-third (39%) of young people (age 18 to 24) have a side gig, according to a CareerBuilder survey.

So, where do you start?

The first step is to figure out what your skills are and then brainstorm ideas from there, Chris Guillebeau says in his book, "Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days."

"I think a lot of people think they need to go out and get new skills," Guillebeau said in an interview with CNBC, "I try to help people understand that the skills they already have are enough."