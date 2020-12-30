$2,000 stimulus checks stall in the Senate as Treasury starts to send $600 payments

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 20, 2020. Erin Scott | Reuters

Efforts to boost the direct payments in the year-end coronavirus relief bill to $2,000 stalled Wednesday as Senate Republican leaders and Democrats appeared divided over whether to send more relief. The Democratic-held House has approved a stand-alone bill to boost the checks to $2,000 from $600, as 44 Republicans prodded by President Donald Trump joined nearly all Democrats in backing the measure. The GOP-controlled Senate has showed less of an appetite for passing the checks without attaching other Trump priorities that Democrats consider toxic — and would sink any legislation. At the same time, the Treasury Department started to send out the payments of up to $600 on Tuesday night. If Congress can overcome the thorny political dynamics to increase the deposits to $2,000, the government would later add on to the cash it already distributed.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced a bill that would boost the payments to $2,000 but also repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides legal liability protections for internet platforms, and create a commission on voter fraud. The president has pushed for the latter provision as he alleges without evidence that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 presidential race against President-elect Joe Biden. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that tying other proposals to the direct cash measure "would be a blatant attempt to deprive Americans of a $2,000 survival check."

McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats' efforts to quickly pass the $2,000 checks. He has tried to balance a desire not to immediately add to the price tag of the $900 billion rescue package, while appeasing a GOP president who has fixated on sending more direct payments to struggling Americans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged the Senate to approve the stand-alone bill before the new Congress starts at noon ET on Sunday. "I do hope that in the days ahead — we only have a few days left in the session — that they will see the light and understand the suffering that is going on in this country," the California Democrat said of Republicans. Meanwhile, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., has said he will move to block a potential vote on the $2,000 payments. Delays could blow up any effort to pass legislation during the current session. "It doesn't make sense to have these universal payments. Any relief should be targeted," he told CNBC on Wednesday morning.