Russell Okung's bitcoin salary could trigger more pro athletes to invest

It's often referred to as a new form of gold, and now Carolina Panthers offensive linemen Russell Okung is making a massive bet on bitcoin.

After a nearly two-year battle, Okung finally had his wish granted and will have his salary diverted to purchasing bitcoin with the assistance of mobile payment firm Strike. The National Football League and its players' union approved the agreement that allows the Panthers to pay part of Okung's $13 million salary to Strike so it can be converted to bitcoin.

"Money is more than currency; it's power," said Okung in a statement. "The way money is handled from creation to dissemination is part of that power. Getting paid in bitcoin is the first step of opting out of the corrupt, manipulated economy we all inhabit."

To be clear, the Panthers are not paying Okung directly in bitcoin. Instead, the team will divert roughly $6.5 million from Okung's salary to the Strike, which will then presumably take a fee and process bitcoin transactions for Okung, a longtime advocate of the currency.

Strike did not respond to a CNBC request to confirm the transaction fees associated with Okung's agreement.

Bitcoin is trading at more than $27,000, so Okung will receive approximately 240 coins at that value. Since his playing days with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Okung lobbied to have his salary replaced with bitcoin.

"He's hoping long-term that the price of bitcoin is going up," Chris Matta, co-founder of Crescent Crypto Asset Management, told CNBC on Tuesday. "And this move is a show of his support and long-term bullishness for bitcoin growing even more from here."