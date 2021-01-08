About 8 million $600 stimulus payments will come on a debit card. What you need to know

Americans paid over $34 billion in overdraft fees last year, many of them on everyday purchases.

The $600 stimulus payments from the latest $900 billion coronavirus relief act are hitting bank accounts and mailboxes for millions of Americans.

And for about 8 million Americans, the money will be sent on a debit card, which the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department started sending out this week, according to a statement.

The Treasury Department and IRS are sending some of the payments on debit cards to speed the delivery, according to the agency. It also said that the format of payment may be different from the first round, meaning that even if you didn't get a card the first time, you might now.

Previously, the cards, sent in May and June, were issued by MetaBank N.A. and came in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. There was no indication on the envelope that the correspondence was coming from the IRS or Treasury. Recipients, expecting a direct deposit payment or paper check, thought the debit card was a scam and may have thrown it away, Treasury officials said.

If you get the second stimulus payment on a debit card, here are some things to look out for.

The card will come in a marked envelope

The debit cards loaded with stimulus payments will be delivered in white envelopes that prominently display the U.S. Treasury Department seal, according to a statement from the department.

Like the first round, the payments will be sent on a Visa debit card and will also have the issuing bank name, MetaBank N.A. on the back of the card. Mailed with each card will be instructions on secure activation and use, according to the Treasury.