Global semiconductor shortage causes Ford and Nissan to cut vehicle production

A Ford Escape sports utility vehicle (SUV) undergoes final inspection during production at the Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, April 28, 2015.

Ford Motor and Nissan Motor on Friday confirmed they are cutting vehicle production at plants in the U.S. and Japan due to a shortage of semiconductors, highlighting a growing concern for the global automotive industry in 2021.

Ford will idle an SUV plant in Kentucky next week, while Nissan is reducing production at a plant in Japan. Both companies said they are working closely with suppliers to resolve and monitor the situation for any additional impacts.

Automakers and parts suppliers began warning of a semiconductor shortage late last year after demand for vehicles was increasing faster than expected following a two-month shutdown of production plants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Semiconductors are extremely important components of new vehicles for everything from infotainment systems to other more traditional parts such as power steering. They're also readily used in consumer electronics.

German automaker Volkswagen last month said it adjusted production at facilities in China, North America and Europe due to a shortage in the supply of semiconductors, according to Reuters. America's largest automaker, General Motors, has not had to cut output but the company is closely monitoring the situation, according to spokesman David Barnas.