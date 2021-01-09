Op-ed: I broke barriers as Black woman in tech without a degree. Hire more workers like me

The education and workforce system too often screens out anyone, in particular women and people of color, who don't fit the image of a job-ready, traditionally-educated worker, according to LaShana Lewis, an IT engineer who struggled for decades to find professional success because she lacked a degree. MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

I am among the few Americans working in an "in-demand" tech job who doesn't have a college degree. But my path to secure a job that matched my skill set was filled with one disappointment after another. For nearly two decades, I was one of the 100 million workers without a four-year degree who are overlooked by our nation's employers because of the color of our skin, and the skills we are perceived to lack. As the global economy is thrown into chaos by the Covid-19 pandemic, Black workers without a college degree like me have been the most likely to see our lives disrupted, and if history is any guide, we will be the most at-risk of securing jobs once the economy begins to recover. I have loved computers my whole life. By 10 years old, I was pulling apart and reassembling a Commodore 64. In high school, my guidance counselor advocated for me to join a new computer programming class (which back then was reserved for boys, shockingly enough), and I quickly became a tutor to the other students. My dreams and aptitude took me to college, but due to personal and financial hardship, I had to leave a few credits short of a degree. Even so, my mentors and professors were confident I could secure an entry-level job: I had mastered several programming languages and should've easily found work as an entry-level programmer or a field representative fixing computers. I pored over classified ads and applied for hundreds of computer-related jobs, but never got an interview. I knew I had the skills, and recruiters agreed, but it didn't seem to matter. One recruiter literally told me that even though I was able to do the work, I couldn't be hired because I did not have a degree.

Covid's millions of unemployed, overlooked workers

For too long I was one of the 70+ million workers who are being systematically overlooked by America's employers, as described in a recent analysis by Opportunity@Work and Accenture. Roughly 30 million of these individuals, who are skilled through alternative routes (often referred to as STARs), already possess the skills for significantly higher-wage work but have never been given the chance to pursue those careers. In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, millions of STARs are now unemployed, subject to the "first out, last in" problem that plagues the American workforce. Troublingly, but perhaps unsurprisingly, many of them are Black, and therefore susceptible to the "lethal preconditions" of racism and economic inequality that have made them even more vulnerable to the economic aftershocks of the pandemic. In fact, new data indicate that the majority of Black workers are STARs, but even though six million of them have the skills to succeed in higher-wage jobs, they are dramatically less likely to transition into those jobs than their white colleagues. It does not have to be this way.

We must open doors, not close them, to the millions of Americans who lack a degree but are ready for work.