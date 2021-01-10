Live updates: Trump did not check on Pence during U.S. Capitol siege and they haven't spoken since

President Donald Trump is increasingly isolated in the wake of the deadly mob attack by his supporters on the U.S. Congress last week.



Banned from Twitter for inciting violence, Trump is unable to communicate with his supporters as calls for his removal grow not just among Democrats, but among leading members of his own party in the United States' Senate.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is expected to move forward with an unprecedented second impeachment on Monday and charge Trump with "incitement to insurrection" for his role in the mob attack that left five people dead including a police officer.

Trump also appears increasingly isolated within his own administration.

Trump did not check on Pence during the siege and they have not spoken since; two Cabinet secretaries have resigned; and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has cut short his overseas trip to facilitate the transition to the Biden administration.