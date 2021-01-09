Live Updates: GOP Senate can't take up Trump impeachment until day before Biden inauguration at earliest

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on efforts to get back to work and school during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, D.C., June 30, 2020.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the first Republican senator to call openly for President Trump's resignation in the wake of the mob attack on the U.S. Congress that left 5 people dead.

"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage," Murkowski, who has often bucked her party, told The Anchorage Daily News.

"I think he should leave. He said he's not going to show up. He's not going to appear at the inauguration. He hasn't been focused on what is going on with Covid," she said. "He's either been golfing or he's been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president."

"He doesn't want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing," Murkowski said.

The Alaska Republican did not comment directly on whether she would support impeachment. It's unclear how much support a second impeachment trial would garner in the GOP-controlled Senate. It takes a two-thirds vote in the chamber to convict a president and remove him from office.



Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told CBS Friday that he would "definitely consider whatever articles" the House of Representatives would submit. "As I've told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office ... What he did was wicked," Sasse said.

—Spencer Kimball