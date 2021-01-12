GM shares hit record high as automaker reveals electric van and delves into flying cars

Renderings from GM of the "Cadillac halo portfolio" that includes concepts of an autonomous shuttle (right) and an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, also known as a flying vehicle.

Shares of General Motors hit a record high in intraday trading Tuesday after the automaker unveiled a new electric van and revealed potential plans to delve into futuristic flying cars.

The Detroit automaker's stock was up by as much as 8.8% to $48.95 a share as of Tuesday morning, leading to a roughly $70 billion market cap. Its previous high of $46.76 occurred in October 2017. It's a record since the automaker emerged from bankruptcy during the Great Recession and went public in 2010.

GM CEO Mary Barra and other executives discussed the plans as part of the CES technology conference, which is being streamed online this year.

The EV600 electric van is scheduled to go on sale later this year through a new commercial business unit of GM's called BrightDrop. The division is planning a full portfolio of electric products, not just vehicles, including a delivery pallet that was unveiled Tuesday.