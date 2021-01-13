Black and Hispanic Americans pay twice as much in bank fees as Whites, survey finds

vgajic | E+ | Getty Images

People of color are paying more than twice the amount in banking fees than White Americans, a Bankrate survey found. When asked about fees such as ATM, overdraft and routine service charges, Black adults report shelling out an average of $12 a month for checking accounts at banks or credit unions and Hispanics are paying $14 a month, on average. White checking account holders said they are paying an average $5 per month, according to the survey, which was conducted by YouGov. It polled 2,743 U.S. adults, among whom 2,339 were checking account holders, from Dec. 7 to 10, 2020. Whites were also more likely to have no-fee accounts, with 79% responding they paid no fees. In comparison, 56% of Blacks and 50% of Hispanics had no monthly fees.

Americans who saw their income negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic also reported paying more in fees than those who weren't financially hit by the crisis. Those who had a setback had a monthly average of $11 in fees, compared to less than $3 a month for those not impacted, the survey found. "There has been very much an exacerbation of wealth and income inequality during this time," said Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick. "More than any other downturn that we are aware of in our history, this has really been a reflection of a have and have-not economy." When it comes to routine services charges, many banks require a minimum balance to avoid the fee. On average, customers need to have about $594 in their account to waive the fee, an October 2020 study from Bankrate found. Availability of ATMs also matter. If you use one outside of your bank's network, you'll be slapped with a surcharge from the ATM owner, plus a fee from your bank. The surcharges, on average, cost non-customers $3.08, on average, and your bank will charge you an average of $1.56 to use someone else's ATM, Bankrate found. Those who overdraw their account face an average fee of $33.47.

How to lower your fees