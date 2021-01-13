Biden to unveil new Covid stimulus plan, hopes for bipartisan support

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 8, 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to unveil his long-awaited stimulus plan, with those familiar with the legislation suggesting the transition team is hoping to draw bipartisan support for the bill in Congress.

The the proposal is expected to contain several Democratic priorities, including a boost to the recently authorized $600 direct payments to most Americans, an extension of increased unemployment insurance and support for state and local governments.

Though some had at first wondered whether Biden would try to ram the stimulus through Congress using a special budgetary rule that could allow it to pass with only Democratic votes, a person familiar with the transition team's thinking confirmed that the president-elect is interested in drumming up bipartisan support.

The bid for Republican backing has led some to wonder if Thursday's bill will come in at or below the "trillions of dollars" Biden promised last week.

Republicans, more wary of big-ticket spending in light of last month's $900 billion stimulus, may be willing to sign on to Biden's plans if the president-elect floats the bill in phases.

"I believe [the stimulus bill] will focus on a new round of [direct payments], but smaller than $2000," that some in Congress are calling for, said Tom Block, Washington policy analyst at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in an email. "Some Republicans will engage, and hopefully [lawmakers] can avoid a Republican Senate filibuster."

To avoid a filibuster the bill would need 60 votes in the Senate.

For his part, Block believes Thursday's bill will include an increase in the $300 unemployment supplement, an extension of eviction moratorium and "hundreds of billions" in government aid.

A spokesperson for Biden's transition team declined to comment on this story.