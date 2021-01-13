Trump impeachment live updates: House convenes; NYC severs contracts with president's company

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, the continuing fallout from the deadly U.S. Capitol riots, and the transition to the Biden administration.
The House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon for an unprecedented second time, after Vice President Mike Pence rejected using the 25th Amendment in a bid to to remove Trump from office.
The Democratic-led House is moving to charge Trump with "incitement to insurrection" for stoking the mob attack on the Capitol that left five people dead, including a police officer, and disrupted lawmakers from confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
The House convened Wednesday morning to discuss rules, with debate to begin on the article of impeachment at around 12:30 p.m. ET. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the article at around 3 p.m.
There is little doubt about the outcome, with Trump almost certain to go down in U.S. history as the only president to be impeached twice. More than 210 lawmakers have co-sponsored the article of impeachment and several Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, have expressed their support.
Trump was impeached the first time in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Biden family. The Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit him.
How and when the Senate will vote this time is less clear. The upper chamber is in recess, and it requires unanimous consent to bring the body back. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, and at least two GOP senators have called on Trump to resign.
GOP donor and businessman Ken Langone ripped President Donald Trump and his supporters who overtook the U.S. Capitol last week, telling CNBC the deadly events were "a disgrace" to the country.
"I think the biggest mistake anybody is going to make is try and rationalize what happened last week, what the president did and what that crowd did," Langone said on "Squawk Box." "There should be no mitigation at all. It was horrible. It was wrong. I'm shocked."
While Langone has previously been supportive of Trump's economic policies, the Home Depot co-founder said "I feel betrayed" by the Capitol riot, which Trump helped incite with his repeated lies about widespread election fraud.
Langone urged Americans to rally behind President-elect Joe Biden following his inauguration next week. "I'm going to do everything I can from Day One to make sure I do my part to make Joe Biden the most successful president in the history of this country," Langone said.
— Kevin Stankiewicz
Tech companies Google and Airbnb on Wednesday announced actions ahead President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
Google said it will pause political ads along with any referencing "impeachment, inauguration or protests at the U.S. Capitol" beginning Thursday.
"We regularly pause ads over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information," Google said in a statement Wednesday. "Beyond this, we have long-standing policies blocking content that incites violence or promotes hate and we will be extremely vigilant about enforcing on any ads that cross this line."
Airbnb said Wednesday it would be canceling and blocking future reservations in the Washington D.C. metro area during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Guests who had reserved a place will be refunded in full. The company said it will also reimburse the Airbnb hosts with the money that would have been earned from the canceled reservations. HotelTonight reservations will also be canceled, it said.
— Megan Graham and Jessica Bursztynsky
The House plans to send its article of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with incitement to insurrection immediately after the Democratic-controlled chamber passes it, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Wednesday.
Another Democratic leader, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, had suggested waiting some weeks to send it to the Senate in order to give President-elect Joe Biden time to establish his administration. Hoyer said Wednesday that the Clyburn suggestion was no longer under consideration.
Biden will be inaugurated in one week.
The House is expected to begin debating the article of impeachment at 12:30 p.m. ET and vote on it starting at 3 p.m. It is expected to pass, particularly as several Republicans have now signed on to the effort.
– Mike Calia
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she "had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die" during the Capitol riot.
"I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said during a livestream Tuesday night from her Instagram account detailing the invasion by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump.
The congresswoman, who represents a district that covers parts of New York City's Queens and Bronx boroughs, did not give details of the incident that she described to more than 100,000 Instagram followers.
But she said that during the chaos "I did not even feel safe around [some] other members of Congress" who have endorsed the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Ocasio-Cortez said that when she and other representatives gathered at an "extraction point" where they were to be taken to a secure location, she was worried because she saw rioters who appeared to be motivated by the QAnon hoax, and other Republican representatives who believed that theory.
"I don't want to hear the Republican Party talk about 'blue lives' again," she said, referring to the motto "Blue Lives Matter" used by supporters of police against "Black Lives Matter" protesters.
"They don't give a damn about order. They don't give a damn about safety. They care about White supremacy," she said about Republicans who have sought to undo Joe Biden's election as president. "They have a lust for power more than they care about democracy."
— Dan Mangan
The Justice Department has charged more than 70 people involved in last week's invasion of the U.S. Capitol — and more arrests are coming, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said.
"The wrongdoers will be held responsible," Rosen said in a surprise video message at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday ET.
The siege by swarms of President Donald Trump's supporters "was an intolerable, shocking and tragic episode in our nation's history," said Rosen, who replaced William Barr following his resignation on Dec. 23.
"I'm grateful, however, that order was restored at the Capitol the same day and the Congress was able to fulfill its duties under the U.S. Constitution," Rosen said, referring to the House and Senate reconvening to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
Rosen made clear that the work of federal law enforcement to hold the perpetrators responsible was just beginning.
In addition to the criminal charges already delivered, the DOJ has opened more than 170 investigations and the FBI has received more than 100,000 digital tips from the public, Rosen said.
"And there is a lot more to come," he said.
Rosen also issued a stark warning to anyone planning violence or threats during protests ahead of Biden's inauguration next Wednesday.
"We will have no tolerance whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer on January 20 that our Constitution calls for," Rosen said.
"Any wrongdoers will be caught, and they will be accountable."
— Kevin Breuninger
New York City will cancel three contracts it has with President Donald Trump's business, the Trump Organization, in the wake of the deadly insurrection by his supporters last week on the U.S. Capitol.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will begin the process of ending the company's operation of a carousel and two skating rinks in Central Park and a golf course in The Bronx, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.
"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," de Blasio, a Democrat who has frequently sparred with the president, said in a statement.
"The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts," he said.
The termination of the skating rink and carousel contracts are expected to take several weeks, while the golf course contract will take months to terminate, the city said.
The mayor's office cited the recent decision by the The PGA of America to move its 2022 championship from Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey golf course. "In its contract with the Trump Organization to run Ferry Point Golf Course, the City called for a championship level golf course that would attract major championship events," the release said.
Eric Trump, a senior executive at the Trump Organization, said in a statement provided to NBC News that the the city "has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars."
— Tucker Higgins
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said his government is preparing to respond to violence in the state's capital of Trenton before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Asked on CNBC's "Squawk Box" if he is worried about violence in Trenton between now and Jan. 20, Murphy replied, "Yeah, we are, unfortunately and sadly."
"I've already had several meetings on this and we've got several more to come. And, we're going to be as prepared as we can be for it, but this whole notion of inciting folks to behave violently is the last thing we need right now in our country," Murphy said.
Murphy added that the death of New Jersey native Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after sustaining injuries in the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol last week, "hit close to home." Sicknick was one of five confirmed deaths linked to the invasion.
Murphy declined to go into detail on specific threats, but noted that he is mainly focused on calls for protesters to gather at state capitols around the country for a pro-Second Amendment march on Sunday.
"That's what we're most focused on right now, and we're working with all the agencies and federal partners that we've got," Murphy said. "What we do need is steady, calm leadership. Let's get through this transition peacefully and on to better days."
— Kevin Breuninger