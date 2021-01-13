Trump impeachment live updates: House convenes; NYC severs contracts with president's company

The House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon for an unprecedented second time, after Vice President Mike Pence rejected using the 25th Amendment in a bid to to remove Trump from office.

The Democratic-led House is moving to charge Trump with "incitement to insurrection" for stoking the mob attack on the Capitol that left five people dead, including a police officer, and disrupted lawmakers from confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The House convened Wednesday morning to discuss rules, with debate to begin on the article of impeachment at around 12:30 p.m. ET. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the article at around 3 p.m.

There is little doubt about the outcome, with Trump almost certain to go down in U.S. history as the only president to be impeached twice. More than 210 lawmakers have co-sponsored the article of impeachment and several Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, have expressed their support.

Trump was impeached the first time in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Biden family. The Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit him.

How and when the Senate will vote this time is less clear. The upper chamber is in recess, and it requires unanimous consent to bring the body back. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, and at least two GOP senators have called on Trump to resign.