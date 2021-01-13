With James Harden trade, Brooklyn Nets get another brand booster

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the second half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on December 05, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

If the Brooklyn Nets knew for sure they'd land James Harden, perhaps the club might've held off on a deal with Motorola and driven a harder bargain.

The jersey patch deal would be worth more with three prominent players over two. That's the brand power of a National Basketball Association superstar.

And Harden is sure to give the Nets more brand appeal once he arrives on the New York City basketball scene, while the James Dolan-owned Knicks can only watch.

The Nets are completing a transaction that will land Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, in a trade with the Houston Rockets that involves two other teams, six different players, four draft picks, and four draft swap options (trading picks), according to various reports.

The Nets did not immediately return a phone call seeking verification of the deal.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is also included in the trade that will send him to the Rockets. And the Cleveland Cavaliers even landed a few assets, including 2016 first-rounder Taurean Prince. With Harden making $41 million in salary this year, the clubs needed to match salaries in the deal; hence, the plethora of players involved.

One day after expressing his frustration, Harden finally gets his wish to be traded and reunite with former teammate Kevin Durant and another star, Kyrie Irving – whenever he can return.

The Nets also won in the deal as their brand increases with Harden's stardom and his massive audience he brings with to him. The Nets were already in a good position with Durant's return, paring with Irving, which helped land the Motorola patch deal. Harden gives the team another bump, and means that Alibaba co-founder and team owner Joe Tsai has three NBA superstars since purchasing the team for more than $2 billion in 2019.

"There is potential for really great impact," said Jene Elzie, the Chief Growth Officer for New York-based sports agency Athletes First Partners, in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.