Cyberpunk 2077 developer apologizes for buggy game launch and delays release of new content

LONDON — The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 are pushing back the release of new content for the game to focus on fixing bugs and crashes.

Polish game developer and publisher CD Projekt launched the highly-anticipated sci-fi epic last month. It's been the target of fierce criticism for releasing what many fans and critics saw as an unfinished game.

Cyberpunk was one of 2020's most hyped big-budget video games. But it was beset by a multitude of bugs and drops in performance on older consoles like Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One.

CD Projekt sought to placate fans with the promise of refunds and improvements to the game. But that didn't stop Sony from removing Cyberpunk from its digital PlayStation Store, a move that many industry analysts said was unprecedented for a triple-A title.

Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD Projekt, apologized in a video posted to the game's YouTube channel Wednesday.

"Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet," Iwiński said. "I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this and this video is me publicly owning up to that."

"Please don't fault any of our teams for what happened," he added. "They all are incredibly talented and hard working.

"Myself and the board are the final decision makers, and it was our call to release the game. Although, believe me, we never ever intended for anything like this to happen."

Iwiński explained that much of the game's issues on older hardware resulted from its grand ambitions on PC. Cyberpunk is "huge in scope," he said, packing a "multitude of custom objects, interacting systems and mechanics" into "one big city and in a relatively loading-free environment."

"We made it even more difficult for ourselves by wanting to make the game look epic on PCs and then adjusting it to consoles, especially old gens" like the PS4 and Xbox One, he added.