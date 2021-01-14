OPEC maintains 2021 oil demand growth forecast, warns outlook clouded by pandemic fears

An oil pumping jack, also known as a "nodding donkey", in an oilfield near Dyurtyuli, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

LONDON — Oil producer group OPEC on Thursday kept its 2021 forecast for global oil demand growth unchanged, but warned uncertainties over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic remain high.

The closely-watched oil market report comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge worldwide, with new lockdowns imposed in Europe and parts of China.

In recent weeks, optimism about the mass rollout of coronavirus vaccines appears to have been tempered by the resurgent rate of virus spread.

It has resulted in oil producers trying to orchestrate a delicate balancing act between supply and demand as factors including the pace of the pandemic response continue to cloud the outlook.

"Uncertainties remain high going forward with the main downside risks being issues related to COVID-19 containment measures and the impact of the pandemic on consumer behavior," OPEC said on Thursday.

"These will also include how many countries are adapting lockdown measures, and for how long. At the same time, quicker vaccination plans and a recovery in consumer confidence provide some upside optimism."

The 13-member group said it expected global oil demand in 2021 to increase by 5.9 million barrels per day year-on-year to average 95.9 million barrels per day. The forecast was unchanged from last month's assessment.

The group said world oil demand growth in 2020 declined by 9.8 million barrels per day year-on-year to average 90 million barrels per day. The group noted the fall was marginally less than expected in December.

OPEC said its 2021 forecasts "assume a healthy recovery in economic activities including industrial production, an improving labour market and higher vehicle sales than in 2020."

"Accordingly, oil demand is anticipated to rise steadily this year supported primarily by transportation and industrial fuels," the group said.