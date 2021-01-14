Sweetgreen enters the crispy chicken wars with a healthy twist

While fast-food companies are doubling down on the fried chicken sandwich wars, salad chain Sweetgreen is launching its own crispy chicken product, set to capitalize on the craze with a healthier twist.

The chain, best known for its seasonal offerings, has debuted a Crispy Chicken Salad, which includes crispy rice, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, blackened chicken, carrots, shredded cabbage, tomatoes and chopped local pickles. It is served with a remoulade dressing, which is similar to a "special sauce."

To promote the offering, Sweetgreen has teamed with top digital streamers including Peloton instructor and TEDx speaker Ally Love, YouTube gamer Valkyrae and Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters so that customers can order versions of the salad customized by these personalities.

Co-founder and chief concept officer Nic Jammet told CNBC that engaging with the influencers and their respective communities allows for broader customer reach across generations and highlights the ability to customize its menu.

"It's a really exciting connection to make earlier in life," Jammet said.

"This food is craveable and celebrated by people you love," he said. "It lets you have a lot of fun telling great stories around this food and engaging people in that, to show them Sweetgreen is just as craveable as other fast-food brands people are used to."