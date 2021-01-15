European stocks set to open lower as recovery concerns offset U.S. stimulus hopes

LONDON — European markets are set to open in negative territory on Friday as a reemergence of Covid-19 cases in China pulled back the positive sentiment generated by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen falling around 34 points to 6,768, Germany's DAX is expected to shed around 74 points to 13,915 and France's CAC 40 is set to slide by around 42 points to 5,639, according to IG data.

Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, on Thursday announced details of the American Rescue Plan, which includes increased federal unemployment payments extended through September and direct payments to many struggling Americans of $1,400.

Markets in Asia-Pacific started brightly on Friday, but tailed off by the afternoon as rising Covid-19 cases in China which have led to lockdowns in several cities, resurfaced concerns about an imminent global economic recovery.

U.S. stock futures also pointed lower in the early hours of Friday morning.

Back in Europe, Italy has been plunged into political turmoil once again as former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi decided to pull his support for the current coalition government on Wednesday. Current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resisted calls to resign, despite being stripped of the coalition's parliamentary majority.

The two-day special congress of Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union party will begin Friday, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor due to be selected on Saturday.

The French government on Thursday voiced opposition to a proposed takeover of Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

On the data front, the U.K. economy contracted by 2.6% in November, according to official estimates published Friday, exceeding the -5.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

French and Spanish inflation figures for December are due Friday morning, along with the euro zone balance of trade for November.