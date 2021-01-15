Health Secretary Alex Azar resigning on Jan. 20

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is resigning on Jan 20, the same day President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

In his resignation letter dated Jan. 12, Azar took a parting shot at President Donald Trump, mentioning the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, where a violent mob of Trump's supporters breached the building, injuring dozens of police officers and causing five deaths.

Azar wrote that "the actions and rhetoric following the election, especially during the past week, threaten to tarnish" the legacies of this administration. "The attacks on the Capitol were an assault on our democracy and on the tradition of peaceful transitions of power that the United States first brought to the world."

Azar's resignation came after U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and several other Trump administration officials resigned after the president was accused of inciting the violence by directing protesters to head to the U.S. Capitol where lawmakers were finalizing Biden's win. The mob descended on the Capitol building Wednesday shortly after proceedings began to count the Electoral College votes and confirm Biden's election.

"With the pandemic raging, the continued need to deliver vaccines and therapeutics to the American people, and the imperative of ensuring a smooth transition to the Biden Administration, I have determined that it is in the best interest of the people we serve to remain as Secretary until the end of the term," Azar said in his letter addressed to Trump.

"I Implore you to continue to condemn unequivocally any form of violence, to demand that no one attempt to disrupt the inaugural activities in Washington or elsewhere and to continue to support unreservedly the peaceful and orderly transition of power on January 20, 2021."

In a tweet last week, Azar condemned the riot, saying he was "disgusted."

"Physical violence and the desecration of this hallowed symbol of our democracy must end. People must immediately and peacefully disperse," he said on Twitter.