This may be a challenging time to stick to those retirement savings goals

For many Americans, a top resolution for 2021 is to save more money, a familiar goal from prior years.

Achieving that this year, however, may be much more difficult and may have to be done a bit differently, especially when it comes to saving for retirement.

Nearly four out of 10 people said they'll be in "survival mode," focused on dealing with day-to-day money matters, according to a Fidelity survey. Most Americans faced a financial setback in 2020 — due to a job loss, unexpected expenses, giving financial help to family and friends or dealing with a health emergency, the survey found.

As a result, many people dipped into the largest chunk of money they have — their workplace retirement savings accounts. Nearly 60% of Americans withdrew or borrowed money from an IRA or 401(k) during the pandemic, and nearly 66% used those retirement savings to cover basic living expenses, according to a Kiplinger/Personal Capital survey of 744 people ages 40 to 74 with at least $50,000 in retirement savings.

"Many people have been saving for decades to build up this nest egg, and frankly the results we see from the survey are astounding," said Personal Capital President Jay Shah.

Top retirement plan providers have not reported as high a percentage of people taking money out of their accounts. Fidelity, the nation's largest 401(k) provider, said about 1.6 million people — or about 6% of its 401(k) and 403(b) plan participants — took a coronavirus-related distribution from their accounts in 2020.

The average withdrawal was $20,400. About 81,000 participants took a loan under the CARES Act provisions for about $16,200 on average.