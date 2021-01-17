GitHub head of HR resigns after investigation into firing of Jewish employee over Capitol riot comments

Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes.

Microsoft-owned GitHub, the code sharing site for software developers, said on Sunday that the company's head of human resources resigned after an investigation into the company's dismissal of a Jewish employee found "significant errors of judgment and procedure."

On Jan. 8, GitHub fired one of its employees after he expressed concern for colleagues in Washington D.C. as a mob of protestors supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. The terminated employee told TechCrunch in an interview published on Friday that he made a comment in Slack saying "stay safe homies, Nazis are about."

Fellow GitHub employees raised concerns about why the company fired the employee immediately afterward, according to a statement from Chief Operating Officer Erica Brescia. After an independent investigation, the company found "significant errors of judgment and procedure" concerning the dismissal of the employee, Brescia said.

"Our head of HR has taken personal accountability and resigned from GitHub yesterday morning, Saturday, January 16th," Brescia said in a blog post on Sunday. The company did not disclose the name of the human resources chief who resigned, however, Carrie Olesen has served in the top spot.