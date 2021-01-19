Schumer and McConnell move to set rules for deadlocked Senate, Trump impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, (R) stands with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (L) as they attend the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

Preparing for the first evenly split Senate in 20 years and the only impeachment trial for an ex-president in U.S. history, Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell plan to discuss ground rules for the chamber on Tuesday.

Schumer's Democrats will take control of a 50-50 Senate as soon as Wednesday. Kamala Harris will become vice president, then hold a tiebreaking vote once the chamber swears in three new Democratic senators. Harris' successor, Alex Padilla of California, and Senators-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia will "probably" get sworn in Wednesday, Schumer told reporters Tuesday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., and the McConnell, R-Ky., have to decide how to handle an unprecedented few weeks for the Senate. The chamber needs to set rules for an impeachment trial of outgoing President Donald Trump, which Democrats aim to balance with the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and passage of a coronavirus relief bill.

Schumer told reporters he will speak to McConnell on Tuesday about the thorny issues facing the Senate.

"I'm talking to McConnell later, we'll see what happens. ... We've got three things we got to do, do quickly, impeachment, nominations, COVID. Got to move them all fast," he said when asked when Trump's trial would start, according to NBC News.

The Senate will have to come to an agreement on how to structure a 50-50 split. Democrats will lead committees and Schumer will decide which bills see a floor vote. The party can confirm executive branch nominees with a simple majority and will need 60 votes to pass most legislation.

In the last evenly split Senate in 2001, each party had the same number of seats on committees. If a committee was deadlocked on a measure, the majority leader had the power to bring it to a full Senate vote.

It is unclear how much the 2001 rules will guide the power structure for the next two years.