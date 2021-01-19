Trump preparing to lift Europe, UK, Brazil Covid-19 travel restrictions Jan. 26

The Trump administration is planning to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions on most foreign visitors from Europe, the U.K. and Brazil later this month, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The White House put the rules place early in the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus. Last week, the U.S. said it would require travelers arriving from abroad, including U.S. citizens, to test negative for Covid-19 before flying. That requirement takes effect on Jan. 26, when the Trump administration plans to lift the travel ban, which was reported earlier by Reuters.

Airlines have repeatedly asked the U.S. government to lift the travel bans, which have contributed to a sharp decline in air travel demand, with pre-flight tests.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.