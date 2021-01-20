SpaceX expands public beta test of Starlink satellite internet to Canada and the UK

SpaceX has launched more than 1,000 of its Starlink high-speed internet satellites to date and, as it seeks regulatory approval in other countries, Elon Musk's company is now offering early public access to the service in Canada and the U.K.

"Earlier this month we expanded our 'Better than Nothing Beta' program to include customers across the pond in the United Kingdom," SpaceX lead manufacturing engineer Jessie Anderson said during the company's launch webcast on Wednesday.

"Within the northern U.S. and Canada, and now the U.K., we are focused on rural and remote areas where there is no easy access to fiber or cable," Anderson added.

SpaceX began the public beta program in October, with service priced at $99 a month, in addition to a $499 upfront cost to order the Starlink Kit, which includes a user terminal and Wi-Fi router to connect to the satellites.

Starlink is SpaceX's plan to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, designed to deliver high-speed internet to anywhere on the planet.

The network is an ambitious endeavor, which SpaceX has said will cost about $10 billion or more to build. But the company's leadership estimates that Starlink could bring in as much as $30 billion a year, or more than 10 times the annual revenue of its rocket business.