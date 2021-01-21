Ford shares on pace for best week since June on new products, earnings expectations

Ford CEO Jim Farley takes off his mask at the Ford Built for America event at Fords Dearborn Truck Plant on September 17, 2020 in Dearborn, Michigan.

DETROIT — Shares of Ford Motor hit a new 52-week high for a third consecutive day Thursday, putting the stock on pace for its best week since at least June.

The stock is up about 20% this week, including an increase of as much as 11.9% during intraday trading Thursday morning. Shares reached as high as $12.15 on Thursday — the stock's highest price since June 2018. They were trading up about 8% as of early Thursday afternoon.

The surge follows positive comments from Deutsche Bank and Barclays on Ford's product plans and reporting of fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 4, including optimism about its guidance for 2021. The automaker earlier this month also received praise for its all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover after Ford allowed several analysts to test-drive the vehicle.