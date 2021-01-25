Biden bans most non-U.S. citizens from South Africa, extends Europe, UK and Brazil restrictions

Passengers arrive on a flight from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York, December 21, 2020.

President Joe Biden banned most non-U.S. citizens traveling from South Africa from entering the U.S. and extended travel restrictions for Europe, the U.K. and Brazil, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The measures, reported Sunday by CNBC, come as more contagious strains of the virus have spread.

Former President Donald Trump last week rescinded the entry bans on most non-U.S. citizens who had been in many countries in Europe, the U.K. or Brazil, but then-President-elect Biden's spokeswoman said the new administration would quickly reverse that step.

Trump's was supposed to take effect on Tuesday, when the U.S. will start requiring U.S.-bound travelers to show a recent, negative Covid test result before flying to the United States.

