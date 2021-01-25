Covid live updates: Merck ends its vaccine development; Google offers its offices for vaccination sites

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. has now recorded more than 25 million Covid infections since the first confirmed case on American soil just over a year ago. That tally accounts for more than a quarter of all coronavirus cases worldwide. Daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. have all eased in recent weeks, even as new and highly transmissible virus strains circulate. One of those virus mutations has shown some evidence that it could be more deadly as well.
The U.S. is recording at least 170,000 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,080 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Sunday that the federal government doesn't know how much coronavirus vaccine there is available to the country, adding yet another complication to the new administration's efforts to mitigate the crisis, reports CNBC's Amanda Macias.
"I can't tell you how much vaccine we have, and if I can't tell it to you then I can't tell it to the governors and I can't tell it to the state health officials," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Fox News Sunday."
"If they don't know how much vaccine they're getting not just this week but next week and the week after they can't plan. They can't figure out how many sites to roll out, they can't figure out how many vaccinators that they need, and they can't figure out how many appointments to make for the public," Walensky said.
President Joe Biden has set a goal for the country to administer 100 million vaccines in the president's first 100 days.
—Fred Imbert
Merck said it will end development of its two Covid-19 vaccines, Reuters reports.
In early trials, two of the company's vaccines generated immune responses that were inferior to those seen in people who had recovered from Covid-19, as well as those reported for other Covid-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.
The drugmaker said it plans to focus its pandemic research on treatments, with initial efficacy data on an experimental oral antiviral expected by the end of March, the wire service said.
—Terri Cullen
Google will make some of its own facilities available to open new coronavirus vaccination sites in the U.S.
The company said it has partnered with health clinic chain One Medical and public health authorities to open vaccine sites in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Kirkland, Washington; and New York City. The tech giant also plans to open vaccine centers abroad.
Google also committed $100 million in advertising grants to the CDC Foundation, World Health Organization and nonprofits, as well as a $50 million investment aimed at helping public health agencies reach underserved communities with vaccine information.
Google said it will start including Covid-19 vaccination locations in Google Search and Maps in the coming weeks, starting with Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The information will include details like whether an appointment or referral is required and if the location has a drive-thru.
—Ryan Browne