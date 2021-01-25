Covid live updates: Merck ends its vaccine development; Google offers its offices for vaccination sites

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Sunday that the federal government doesn't know how much coronavirus vaccine there is available to the country, adding yet another complication to the new administration's efforts to mitigate the crisis, reports CNBC's Amanda Macias.

"I can't tell you how much vaccine we have, and if I can't tell it to you then I can't tell it to the governors and I can't tell it to the state health officials," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Fox News Sunday."

"If they don't know how much vaccine they're getting not just this week but next week and the week after they can't plan. They can't figure out how many sites to roll out, they can't figure out how many vaccinators that they need, and they can't figure out how many appointments to make for the public," Walensky said.

President Joe Biden has set a goal for the country to administer 100 million vaccines in the president's first 100 days.

—Fred Imbert