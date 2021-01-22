Covid live updates: U.S. hospitalizations fall to pre-Christmas levels; Walmart expands vaccinations

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
President Joe Biden will sign another round of executive orders on Friday in an effort to prop up American households during the Covid pandemic. The two new orders aim to reduce hunger and bolster workers' rights. They follow similar orders signed earlier this week to boost Covid testing and vaccines and impose more virus restrictions around masks and travel.
The U.S. is recording at least 187,500 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,050 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
Health experts have stressed the importance of taking public health measures immediately and aggressively when fighting a highly-infectious new Covid variant first discovered in the U.K.
The variant, known as B.1.1.7., has an unusually high number of mutations and is associated with more efficient and rapid transmission. As of Jan. 13, it had been detected in 12 U.S. states.
Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, stressed that it was clear from the U.K. response that unless aggressive measures are taken immediately, "the variant will rapidly spread geographically, as well as increase in frequency in places where it has established into the community."
—Sam Meredith
The chief executive of staffing group Adecco warned that some office workers don't feel their mental health is being supported sufficiently during the pandemic.
Alain Dehaze said his firm's research of 8,000 office employees — in different companies, across eight countries — showed a need for more 'emotional intelligence' among managers.
"We have seen in our survey that 28% of employees … say their mental health got worse during the pandemic, and that only one in 10 managers exceeded employees' expectations in supporting them," he said. "Especially with … the second wave of lockdowns coming in, we need more emotionally intelligent leaders, because we see that many people are suffering."
Lockdowns in Europe have been reinstated as outbreaks of the coronavirus increased in recent months.
—Lucy Handley
Fewer than 120,000 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 across the U.S., the lowest level since Dec. 27 and in line with pre-Christmas data, according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project.
That number has been consistently improving since Jan. 12 when hospitalization levels approached their all-time peak of 132,000 patients. Hospitalizations spiked in the fall alongside cases and deaths, straining hospital systems and overwhelming medical professionals.
—Sara Salinas
Walmart is set to extend its Covid vaccination program to seven more states, as well as Chicago and Puerto Rico, Reuters reports, citing a company spokeswoman.
This week and next, Walmart will begin offering the shots in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas, the spokeswoman told Reuters. The retailer is already vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and its home state of Arkansas.
—Sara Salinas