Covid live updates: U.S. hospitalizations fall to pre-Christmas levels; Walmart expands vaccinations

President Joe Biden will sign another round of executive orders on Friday in an effort to prop up American households during the Covid pandemic. The two new orders aim to reduce hunger and bolster workers' rights. They follow similar orders signed earlier this week to boost Covid testing and vaccines and impose more virus restrictions around masks and travel.

The U.S. is recording at least 187,500 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,050 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

