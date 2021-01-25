Black-owned businesses hope this round of PPP won’t fail them

Adrienne Parker, who owns a consulting firm, has applied for a second round of PPP.

Adrienne Parker knows what it is like to struggle as a Black small business owner during the pandemic.

The sole proprietor of Peace of Mind Consulting, a management and bookkeeping consulting firm in Atlanta, Parker saw much of her income dry up as clients faced their own financial struggles.

So when the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans became available, she went to a community development financial institution (CDFI), Atlanta-based ACE, instead of a big bank.

"I have heard the horror stories, and I have witnessed the horror stories first-hand, the experiences with the large banks," said Parker, 37.

While she eventually got a $9,000 loan, one of her clients, who went through a larger institution, waited for months to find out they had been turned down.

"Prior to the pandemic, there was already a disparity in loan approvals for Black business owners compared to White business owners," said John Holdsclaw IV, board chair of the CDFI Coalition.

"The pandemic, even with the PPP program, only widened the gap."

More from Invest in You:

Here's a 12-month roadmap to financial wellness

Black, Hispanic Americans pay twice as much in bank fees as Whites: survey

Biden pledges to help fix the child-care crisis in America. Here is his plan

CDFIs have long played a role in underserved communities. They are credit unions, banks, micro-loan funds, or venture capital providers that provide low-income communities access to financial services. Their communities may trust them more than large financial institutions.

CDFIs are also among those given early access to the latest round of PPP loans. When the program reopened on Jan. 11, community financial institutions that work with underserved communities were first in line. It opened up to additional lenders the following week. More than 60,000 loans were approved that first week.

Parker is among those who have applied for another loan. Others are first-time applicants.

"This next round is huge for Black and Brown business owners and entrepreneurs," Holdsclaw said.