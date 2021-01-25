NFL star Michael Thomas is on a mission to teach others about money

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas has been nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas may not get a Super Bowl ring this year — but he has long been getting kudos for his work off the field.

A champion of social justice and financial literacy, the NFL veteran has been nominated for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which recognizes an NFL player for his outstanding community service. The winner will be announced Feb. 6, the day before the championship game.

Thomas' focus on financial literacy stems from his lack of awareness about the topic growing up. It wasn't until he was an adult that learned about finances.

More from Invest in You:

Here's a 12-month roadmap to financial wellness

Black, Hispanic Americans pay twice as much in bank fees as Whites: survey

Biden pledges to help fix the child-care crisis in America. Here is his plan

His parents were focused on "trying to make ends meet," he said.

That's because when Thomas was a child, the family moved to Texas from Louisiana for his sister's cancer treatment. In the process, his parents went from being lawyers to teachers, and his father ultimately became the sole financial provider for the family.

"He was working to provide for his family and that might not necessarily leave him with disposable income to invest," said Thomas, who just wrapped up his first season with the Texans.

"So those conversations are not going to be had."