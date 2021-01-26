Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GameStop, General Electric, DraftKings and more

A General Electric (GE) sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

General Electric — Shares rose nearly 4% after General Electric's industrial free cash flow came in better than expected for the fourth quarter. The company reported $4.37 billion for the metric after CEO Larry Culp had previously projected at least $2.5 billion. GE's earnings per share missed expectations, but revenue was higher than analysts had projected, according to Refinitiv.

GameStop — The brick-and-mortar gaming retailer's shares jumped 14% higher after briefly topping $100 as investors' buying frenzy continued. The stock turned sharply higher as Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya said in a tweet that he bought GameStop call options betting the stock will go higher. GameStop has rallied more than 300% in January alone as an army of retail investors marshaled against short sellers in online chat rooms.

Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer's shares popped 7%, despite two downgrades from Wall Street firms advising clients to take profits after Bed Bath & Beyond's recent surge. Shares rose as much as 40% Monday as individual investors deliberately bought up shares of the embattled retailer, forcing hedge funds to cover their losses from shorting the stocks.

DraftKings — Shares of the sporting betting company rallied more than 6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded DraftKings to buy from neutral. The Wall Street firm said DraftKings is in a leading position as states legalize gambling.

Canopy Growth — The cannabis company's shares jumped 6%, hitting their highest level since July, after the firm announced a new line of CBD products for pets led by Martha Stewart. The new offerings include oil drops and soft-baked chews.

American Express — The payments stock slipped 2.3% after the company reported its fourth quarter results. American Express reported $1.76 in earnings per share, above the $1.31 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue was in line with expectations at $9.35 billion. The fall for American Express continues a trend of financial stocks falling despite reporting bottom-line beats in the fourth quarter.

3M – Shares of the manufacturing company gained more than 2% after 3M beat top and bottom line estimates during the third quarter. The company earned $2.38 per share on an adjusted basis during the period, which was 23 cents ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue came in at $8.58 billion, ahead of the expected $8.4 billion. 3M said it saw heightened demand for its health care products, including N95 masks.

Raytheon Technologies – Raytheon Technologies' shares advanced more than 3% after the company's fourth quarter earnings results exceeded Street expectations. The defense contractor earned 74 cents per share on an adjusted basis, and reported $16.42 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting 70 cents and $16.24 billion.

Johnson & Johnson — Shares of the drug and and consumer products company rose about 3% after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share, higher than the $1.82 expected in a survey of analysts by Refinitiv. The company also said it would release key details on its coronavirus vaccine "soon."

Polaris — Shares of the manufacturer of motorcycles and snowmobiles rose nearly 3% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly earnings. Polaris reporting earnings of $3.34 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion, according to Refinitiv.

— with reporting from CNBC's Yun Li, Pippa Stevens and Jesse Pound.