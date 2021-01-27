General Motors to use Super Bowl air time to feature new electric vehicles in two ads

One of General Motors' two Super Bowl ads this year will feature the Cadillac Lyriq. In this provided screenshot of the Cadillac ad, the Lyriq appears to be in the fictional neighborhood of 1990's "Edward Scissorhands" movie.

DETROIT – General Motors will air two commercials during this year's Super Bowl advertising its all-electric vehicles, the company confirmed Wednesday to CNBC.

One of the 60-second ads will feature the company's new focus on electric vehicles — GM's first corporate spot in more than a decade — while the other will feature the automaker's luxury Cadillac brand and its upcoming Lyriq crossover EV.

GM is launching the new ad campaign after recently redesigning its corporate logo to better represent the its pivot to EVs, including 30 new models globally under a $27 billion investment in electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025. The redesigned logo accompanies a new "everyone in" tagline.