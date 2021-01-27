'The air could get let out of the balloon very quickly.' What experts say you should know about investing in GameStop

Signage stands in a GameStop Corp. store in Peru, Illinois. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Many people are unable to go to a movie theater, ball game, restaurant or bar, and are feeling isolated due to a lack of social surroundings. At the same time, social media companies use algorithms designed to keep people engaged by giving certain content more attention. "I tend to think about these as adding in an accelerant or jet fuel into a normal car engine," Egan said. "All of these things amplify the psychology here in a way that we've not seen before."

How the rally could end

The excitement could end just as quickly as it started — and investors need to be prepared. The quickest way that could happen would be if the Securities and Exchange Commission were to say it was investigating unusual activity such as market manipulation. As soon as that happens, it could cool everything off, according to Egan. "The air could go out of the balloon very quickly with a very light regulatory communication," Egan said. Alternatively, interest could fall off more moderately as the news cycle changes directions and attention on these companies diminishes. Once vaccines are distributed and people start to return to more normal pre-pandemic routines, this substitute for normal contact will start to go away, Egan predicts. "It will still be there, it will just be much, much smaller," Egan said.

Risks to watch out for

Admittedly, in order to get big rewards, you have to take big risks. That is one reason Boneparth said he doesn't discourage his clients from dabbling in individual stocks. The best time to incorporate those kinds of holdings is after you have done your financial planning, secured your cash flow, identified your goals and aligned your core assets you help you achieve them, he said. "Once you get through all of that and you've done all of that hard work, it can be okay to take 5%, maybe 10% of your investable assets and go try and find some opportunities," Boneparth said. Take stock in your personal situation before you risk your own capital in these kinds of bets, advised Sarah Newcomb, director of behavioral science at Morningstar.