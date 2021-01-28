Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith made $153 million in Qualtrics IPO a day after his NBA team snagged first place

Ryan Smith CEO of Qualtrics and Co-Founder of 5 for the Fight speak at the press conference to announce the renewal of the Five for the Fight Qualtrics Jersey Patch through the 2022-2023 season on October 21, 2019 at Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Wednesday night, Ryan Smith, the new owner of the Utah Jazz, celebrated his team's 10th straight victory, which catapulted the team into first place over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's Western Conference.

Then he woke up and rung the virtual bell of the Nasdaq.

Smith, 42, took his software company Qualtrics public on Thursday, spinning it out of SAP. It was a long-awaited moment for Smith, who was just about to lead Qualtrics through an IPO in late 2018, when SAP swooped in at the last moment with an $8 billion offer. Now the company is worth over $27 billion.

The deal marks a windfall for Smith. He invested $120 million in the offering, buying 6 million shares for $20 apiece, which ended up being a 33% discount to the offer price. That stake is now valued at over $273 million. Qualtrics jumped 52% to $45.50 in its first day of trading.

It's been quite a start to 2021 for Smith. A lifelong Jazz fan, Smith found himself with the unlikely opportunity to purchase the team last year for $1.6 billion from the Miller family, which had owned the franchise for 36 years. He'd been sitting courtside for years and has been intimately involved with the team, sponsoring the uniform patch with his Five for the Fight Campaign to fund cancer research.