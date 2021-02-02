5 freelance jobs where you can earn $100,000 or more during the pandemic

There is a major paradigm shift happening in the U.S. driven by the pandemic: the rise of freelancing and remote work. More than 2 million U.S. adults joined the freelance workforce since 2019, according to a recent study from Upwork, a freelance job platform. Last year, the income of freelancers increased 22% from 2019 to a stunning $1.2 trillion fueled in part by an influx of younger, highly-skilled professionals seeking flexible alternatives to traditional employment.

This year 1 in 4 Americans will be working remotely and by 2025, that will rise to 1 in 3 or 36.2 million people, according to Upwork's "Future of Workforce Pulse Report." That's an 87% increase in remote work from pre-pandemic levels.

"This will be a huge year for remote work," says Upwork chief economist, Adam Ozimek. "People will learn that this is a long-term trend, not a temporary blip in the way Americans work."

"Our research shows the long-lasting impact that remote work and Covid-19 are likely to have on how hiring managers think about their organizations. Companies are adopting new work models and they are now developing long-term remote policies for their employees. We will see these plans roll out in 2021."

That is the case for companies of all sizes from large multinationals such as Facebook planning a long-term remote work strategy to SMBs looking to tap talent and cut operational costs. Most HR experts believe a hybrid model will emerge that will be a combination of remote work and onsite work.

That means opportunities are increasing for those who like to freelance and work at home. Despite the slowdown in the economy and job losses, there is growing demand for talent in STEM and other fields. Remote job growth has also grown across industries like finance, banking, insurance, health care and real estate.