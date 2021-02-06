More bubbles, less shorting. What the GameStop craziness could mean for the future of investing

Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More bubbles

In many ways, the GameStop rally resembles bubbles of the past, but it has some unique characteristics, too, experts say. "What is new is the scale and speed of the event," said Veljko Fotak, associate professor of finance at the University at Buffalo. The ubiquity of smartphones on which people can download investing apps, the availability of cheap or free trading and "a pandemic with a lot of restless energy," are all factors that contributed to the video game retailer's rally, said Dan Egan, vice president of finance and investing at Betterment.

Populism spreading across the globe is yet another factor that fueled the bubble, Fotak said. "Some investors were motivated not just by pure greed, but also by a desire to 'stick it to the man,'" he said. Many people are also brought into the market these days when they see friends or people they follow on social media touting certain stocks, said David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist at Morningstar. Some of these posts are very convincing: Users on Reddit, for example, were exchanging high-level analysis on GameStop's finances. "The days that equity research was limited to the large, bulge bracket Wall Street firms is long past," Sekera said. All of these events that propelled the GameStop bubble could spur many more. "I do think that, to some degree, this herd Reddit movement is going to continue," said Jason Reed, a finance professor at the University of Notre Dame. "We've already begun to see the movement into other equities and assets, like AMC, Blackberry and silver gaining considerable momentum."

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards As shares of GameStop tumbled on Feb. 2, many Reddit users claimed to be holding onto their stock or even buying more, writing that it wasn't a loss until they sold out. Source: Reddit

More people investing is positive, but only if they're doing so wisely, experts say. Those who buy stocks based off posts on social media, for example, are often taking risks with money they can't afford to lose, Egan said. "One of the biggest concerns is newer investors seeing a 'hot' stock, but not fully understanding the ramifications of investing in it," he said. "A lot of retail investors could lose their shirt." Fotak said he read of one recent law school graduate who said he was elated by his wins on GameStop. "He could now afford to pay off his student loans," Fotak said. "Yes, there is a lot of greed at play here. "But there is also a lot of desperation," he added. "I really, truly, hope he sold right away."

Less shorting?

Hedge funds that had shorted GameStop suffered huge losses as the pack of day traders on Reddit bought the stock en masse, shooting up its price. Melvin Capital, for example, lost more than 50% in January. Those setbacks could make other investors more skittish about shorting, or betting against stocks, experts say. "After seeing several other funds get carried off the field on stretchers from these short positions, hedge fund managers will be much more cautious as to which stocks they will be willing to short," Sekera said. Less shorting means a less healthy market, Fotak said. Bubbles tend to be less common in countries where short sellers are less restricted, he said. That's because short sellers' pessimism can balance out some of the optimism about a certain sector or stock.