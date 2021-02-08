Disney+ will fuel Hasbro gains long after the pandemic is over as Star Wars toy sales jump

Hasbro is proving that it doesn't need movie theaters to sell Star Wars toys.

While the Rhode Island-based toy company saw sales of its partner brands, licensed content from entertainment studios, fall 12% to $1.08 billion for the full-year, its sales of Star Wars grew 70% in 2020.

Last year marked the first time since 2014 that Disney did not release a Star Wars film in theaters, but Grogu, the child formerly known as Baby Yoda; high-end collectibles and toy lightsabers fueled growth for the toy franchise.

Movie theaters have been deprived of quality content from Hollywood because of the ongoing pandemic, but Disney+ is making up for that loss with shows like "The Mandalorian."

"What's been great for our business is that streaming content is now being enjoyed by so many people, it has really hit a tipping point," said CEO Brian Goldner on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Monday. "And that tipping point means that you have tens of millions of people watching a piece of content over a given early period of time that allows us to eventize."

Earlier Monday, Hasbro said its fourth-quarter earnings fell to $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, from $267.3, or $2.01 per share, a year ago. But after excluding items, Hasbro earned $1.27 per share, which was better than the $1.14 per share analysts were expecting.

Revenue rose 21% to $1.72 billion, and topped expectations of $1.69 billion, aided by strong sales of games like Jenga, Scrabble and Dungeons & Dragons.

Hasbro shares initially rose on the news, but shares were recently down about 3% at midday, as investors worried about investments the company is making in new video content and advertising.