Ron Insana: Lawmakers should go big on stimulus to Main Street or go home

Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. While the economic recovery has brought back jobs since the lowest point of the Covid-19 crisis, millions of Americans remain unemployed.

There is a contentious debate brewing among Democratic economists who span the Clinton, Obama and, now, Biden Administrations that is focused squarely on the size and composition of the president's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.

At the heart of the debate is not just the size of the package but whether it is sufficient to close what economists call "the output gap."

The output gap is the difference between how quickly the economy is growing and how quickly it could grow under optimal conditions.

And this is not a purely academic argument, though several academic papers have already been published about this, along with a stream of op-eds in major newspapers.

The outcome of the "output gap" debate also has large implications for Wall Street, even if the assistance is aimed at Main Street.

Some argue that the $1.9 trillion plan may not necessarily be too large, so long as it swaps some of the components of the plan to focus on public investments, rather than just stimulus checks, state and local aid and unemployment benefits.

They reason that the economy has recovered faster than thought given the unprecedented stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve, the $2 trillion CARES Act and the most recently approved $900 billion-dollar aid package, not to mention the historic development and distribution of vaccines.

There are also fears of unintended consequences of too much stimulus, one of which could be inflation, while also voicing concerns about financial stability.

We've seen evidence that both could or have already become issues. (See trading in GameStop and SPACs.)

As for inflation, the 5- and 10-year inflation breakevens, an indicator of rising inflation expectations, have risen above 2%, from 0.5% a year ago. Bad news for bonds, good news for commodities and other "hard assets."

The historic amount of stimulus injected in the economy has pushed up consumer spending and consumer savings — even as large numbers of people remain unemployed, underemployed or have left the workforce altogether.