Trump lawyers blast Democrats before impeachment trial, deny he incited Capitol riot

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday denied that he incited the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and accused Democrats of "political opportunism" in a fiery brief submitted a day before Trump's historic second impeachment trial was set to begin.

Trump's three lawyers argued in the 78-page brief that the trial itself, which comes nearly three weeks after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, is unconstitutional and must be quickly dismissed.

"Indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our Republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear," the lawyers wrote.

