Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senate set to kick off historic proceedings

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The blog will be updated throughout the proceedings.
Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial kicks off today, beginning with a round of debate over whether the trial is constitutional.
Starting tomorrow, each side will have up to 16 hours to make their case to the 100 senators who will decide whether to convict Trump on the charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Immediately prior to the insurrection, Trump led a rally in which he proclaimed his oft-repeated lies about the election being stolen and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol, where lawmakers were voting to finalize Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The House impeached Trump a week later, just seven days before Biden took the oath of office.
With the Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, it is unlikely they will reach the two-thirds threshold for conviction.
Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.
The proceedings in the Senate are slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream below:
Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is expected to begin around 1 p.m. ET in the Senate, presided over by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team will share up to four hours to make their case on whether or not the Senate has jurisdiction under the Constitution to hold the trial.
The former president's lawyers have said that it should be dismissed, arguing that it is unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial now that Trump is a private citizen and no longer in office.
The House managers say that the Senate has the authority to hold impeachment trials on a president's conduct "from their first day in office through their very last."
"There is no 'January Exception' to the Constitution that allows Presidents to abuse power in their final days without accountability," the prosecutors wrote Monday in a reply to Trump's lawyers.
After the four hours have elapsed, the Senate will take a vote on the question, with a simple majority required to pass. — Kevin Breuninger