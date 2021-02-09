Trump impeachment prosecutors will use new evidence, aides say

Douglas Austen Jensen of Iowa, a supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a QAnon shirt, confronts police as Trump supporters demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

The prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate plan to introduce new evidence against him, senior aides said Tuesday.

And aides said it is possible that Republican senators will decide to vote to convict Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol complex, and bar him from holding the presidency ever again, once they hear that evidence.

"Once they see that this President did in fact incite a violent insurrection in order to hold onto power, I think it very well may be the case that reluctant senators change their mind and vote to convict," aides told reporters, hours before the trial was set to kick off.

But those aides would not give any details of that new evidence against Trump.

"Stay tuned," they said.

"The House will establish at trial that President Trump merits conviction and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor trust, or profit under the United States," the aides said.

