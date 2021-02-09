Fox asks court to drop $2.7 billion Smartmatic defamation suit, citing press protections

Fox Corporation is asking a New York state court to drop a $2.7 billion defamation suit brought against it by voting technology firm Smartmatic, saying its broadcasts after the Nov. 3 election were protected under the Constitution's First Amendment.

Smartmatic, which supplied voting systems used in Los Angeles County, brought its suit on Thursday, alleging that Fox News, a subsidiary of Fox Corporation, spread then-President Donald Trump's lies about the election, including conspiracy theories related to its voting machines, in order to turn a profit and curry favor with Trump.

Surrogates of the president baselessly claimed that Smartmatic machines were used to steal votes for Trump and count them for President Joe Biden as part of a multiyear conspiracy, including outlandish theories about sending votes overseas.

In a response filed late Monday, Fox responded that Trump's effort to overturn the results of the election was "objectively newsworthy" and that Fox was serving in its role as a news provider by allowing the then-president's attorneys and surrogates to make their case on television.

The suit was filed in New York County in the New York Supreme Court, a trial-level court.

"This lawsuit strikes at the heart of the news media's First Amendment mission to inform on matters of public concern," Fox's lawyer, Paul Clement, wrote in the filing, which drew on New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, the landmark 1964 press freedom case.

"In short, Fox did exactly what the First Amendment protects: It ensured the public had access to newsmakers and unquestionably newsworthy information that would help foster 'uninhibited, robust, and wide-open' debate on rapidly developing events of unparalleled importance," Clement wrote.

Clement, who served as solicitor general for three years under President George W. Bush and is now a partner at the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, is one of the nation's most high-profile attorneys.