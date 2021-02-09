A return to the office for workers may be coming as vaccinations increase

For many people, remote work is the new normal. But it wasn't meant to last forever.

Now, as more Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19, they may be able to return to the workplace as soon as this spring.

Roughly 40% of employers that shifted to remote work at the start of the coronavirus pandemic are planning to have their workers return to the office as early as March, according to a report from The Conference Board.

Many companies, however, also said that reversing remote work after a year will be difficult. Most may make it voluntary for some and mandatory for others, the think tank found — or adopt some sort of flexible weekly schedule.

"As the vaccine becomes more available, you will see a lot of workers returning to the office," said Laura Boudreau, an assistant professor of economics at Columbia Business School.

However, "it's not obvious that everyone will want to go back or go back right away," she added.

For employees, the choice is clear. More than half said that, given the option, they would want to keep working from home even after the pandemic, according to a separate survey by the Pew Research Center.

Experts say employers can require employees to get vaccinated but that's unlikely, unless they work in high-risk environments, such as nursing homes or meatpacking plants.