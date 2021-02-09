GM extending plant shutdowns at three car and crossover plants due to chip shortage

A Chevrolet Equinox SUV is seen on the production line at SAIC-GM Wuhan Manufacturing Plant in Wuhan, China.

General Motors is extending temporary shutdowns at three assembly plants through mid-March due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The impacted plants are in Kansas; Ontario, Canada; and San Luis Potosí, Mexico. They produce the Chevrolet Malibu sedan and Buick Encore, Cadillac XT4, GMC Terrain and Chevy Equinox and Trax crossovers.

The shutdowns, which were initially supposed to last through this week, will be re-assessed in mid-March. They're intended to ensure the company has enough semiconductor chips to produce its more profitable pickup trucks and SUVs.

"Semiconductor supply remains an issue that is facing the entire industry," GM said in a statement. "GM's plan is to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including full-size trucks and SUVs and Corvettes for our customers."