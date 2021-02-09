Covid live updates: WHO says lab theory for pandemic's origins 'extremely unlikely'

LIVE UPDATES
The spread of Covid-19 appears to be slowing in the U.S. as the nation's seven-day average of new cases was 110,854 as of Monday, down 24% from the prior week, according to Johns Hopkins University data. But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has warned new, highly contagious Covid variants could reverse the recent decline in U.S. cases and hospitalizations. U.S. health officials are also concerned that Covid mutations could potentially evade the protection of vaccines currently being distributed.
The U.S. is recording at least 110,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,100 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
Gary Loveman, CEO of health start-up Well Dot, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss the need to encourage regular medical care and communication amid the pandemic.
The U.K. saw 20,000 store closures during 2020, a reality that is transforming main street, known as the high street in Britain.
Main street is experiencing significant change as customers move online and leisure activities take up more time, analysts have told CNBC.
Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, predicts "a shift in the use of high streets probably after the pandemic away from retail and towards particularly more things to do with leisure."
He expects the high street will have more "community activities" such as restaurants, coffee shops, cinemas and theaters.
An international team of investigators led by the World Health Organization outlined their initial findings on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic after nearly a month of meetings and site visits in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.
Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO's food safety and animal disease specialist and chairman of the investigation team, said at a press briefing that the "most likely" pathway for Covid was a crossover into humans from an intermediary species.
A theory that the coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was discredited by the team of investigators. Ben Embarek said this hypothesis was "extremely unlikely" and would not be suggested for future studies.
The team said further research was needed into how and whether the disease circulated in animals before infecting humans, describing the research as a "work in progress."
