Covid live updates: WHO says lab theory for pandemic's origins 'extremely unlikely'

The U.K. saw 20,000 store closures during 2020, a reality that is transforming main street, known as the high street in Britain.

Main street is experiencing significant change as customers move online and leisure activities take up more time, analysts have told CNBC.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, predicts "a shift in the use of high streets probably after the pandemic away from retail and towards particularly more things to do with leisure."

He expects the high street will have more "community activities" such as restaurants, coffee shops, cinemas and theaters.