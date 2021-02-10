Op-ed: How to make the right long-term bets on innovation at time of rapid change

Francesco Carta fotografo | Moment | Getty Images

Until recently, technology, behavior, and society changed relatively slowly. Though immediate circumstances shifted constantly, the underlying evolutions that have transformed human life at scale largely unfolded at a steady pace. In the age of Covid-19, however, that evolution is accelerating, and companies seeking to grow through this time need to accelerate their pace of innovation to stay ahead. From a dramatic increase in remote work to new consumer behaviors, market volatility, and small business closures, the pandemic has upended the business community and made it hard to predict what the world may look like in the next 6-12 months. Even as vaccinations begin around the world, the rapid pace of disruption seems likely to continue well into 2021. In this environment, businesses must make innovation a key and immediate priority. With years-long transformation efforts accelerating to weeks and the low-touch economy emerging as a potential new normal, business leaders across all industries and regions must lay the groundwork now for an unpredictable future. The question is, how? Amid such rapid and powerful shifts, how can leaders identify and act on the trends that will last in a world that may look quite different from today's? Here are a few ways that business leaders can prepare their organizations to operate on the edge of change.

Seek new metrics and signals

As the pandemic stretches on, it is harder to trust the traditional metrics of business success. With investors fleeing to safety and consumers at least temporarily adopting Covid-safe behaviors such as online shopping and digital banking at scale, generally reliable indicators including sales revenue and user adoption may mask a company's longer-term vulnerabilities. With so many rapidly shifting externalities at play, business leaders should not take current returns as indications of future success — on the contrary, they should anticipate renewed competition post-pandemic and invest in innovation now to prepare. Companies experiencing Covid-related growth in particular should capitalize on their strong market positions to start exploring new "jet streams" for future growth, and should look beyond 2020 earnings for signals that they are on firm and sustainable footing. Until those signals become clear, we advise business leaders to consider multiple possibilities at once.

Manage for multiple futures

As long as the pandemic and its side effects persist, business leaders need to prepare for as many potential outcomes as possible. This goes beyond scenario analyses and financial planning to adapting their business models and exploring new opportunities. For a small business, that may mean seeking to expand your client base or range of products and services. By tapping into new markets and offering variants of traditional products and services, small businesses can position themselves to embrace whichever future arises. For example, Bionic has broken our top-to-bottom enterprise Growth Operating System into smaller components that we can offer to clients in ways that fit their pandemic-restricted budgets and timelines. Even if these efforts do not make short-term economic sense, they present viable long-term growth strategies through customer engagement and retention. Meanwhile, large brands may be able to go a step further by expanding their portfolio of bets and standing up new businesses within their enterprise. These businesses can be tailored to one potential future or another, with a mandate to develop new products and services for that future as if it were guaranteed to manifest. If it does, the company can divert more resources to that business and capture the market in its early stages—if it doesn't, they can unwind the business and shift focus to those that show greater potential. In certain cases, managing for multiple futures may require companies to change or even abandon their core business if it no longer serves their customers. The tradition in business has long been to "stick to the core in a storm," shedding innovation programs and consolidating around central functions. However, that plan will backfire if the core no longer fits the world around it, so businesses at the edge of change may need to be ready to jettison their core well before they're comfortable doing so.

Experiment and validate