Money invested in sustainable funds more than doubles in a year

Investors poured record amounts of money last year into funds that aim to help the environment and promote social good, more than doubling the prior's year's take.

Funds that use so-called ESG principles may, for example, invest in energy firms that aren't reliant on fossil fuels or in companies that promote racial and gender diversity.

They captured $51.1 billion of net new money from investors in 2020 — the fifth consecutive annual record, according to Morningstar. In 2019, investors funneled roughly $21 billion into funds that apply environmental, social and governance principles.

At the same time, ESG funds (also known as sustainable funds) accounted for about a fourth of the money that flowed into all U.S. stock and bond mutual funds last year, according to Morningstar.

That's a record and a big leap from the 1% share around 2014, according to Jon Hale, director of sustainable investing research at Morningstar.