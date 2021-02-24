Cramer: 10 SPAC stock ideas worth buying on a decline

CNBC's Jim Cramer earlier this month bashed the latest crop of companies going public through shell companies known as SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies.

Weeks after warning viewers away from celebrity-backed SPACs he deemed to be risky gimmicks, the "Mad Money" host on Wednesday laid out a list of 10 plays he thinks are worth buying on a dip.

The suggestions come after shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp, a shell company that announced a reverse merger with electric-car maker Lucid Motors, plummeted 50% in two sessions to $28.70. It was not alone, as many other speculative SPACs, such as Star Peak Energy Transition, also tanked.

"When the SPAC stocks get hammered as a group, Wall Street tends to throw the baby out with the bathwater, like we saw earlier this week," Cramer said. "The next time these higher quality SPACs get hit ... you need to be ready to buy."

SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, became one of the hottest go-public trends on Wall Street during volatile trading last year as many companies pulled or delayed their initial public offerings. An alternative to an IPO, a SPAC is a public entity created with the sole purpose of raising money on the market, typically starting at $10 per share, in hopes of buying a private company in the future.

In 2020, 200 SPACs raised about $64 billion. More than 190 traditional IPO deals generated $67 billion, the highest figure since 2014, according to Renaissance Capital.

Alongside growth and tech stocks, SPACs fell out of favor on the market starting last week. Investors were adjusting their portfolios to buy reopening and value plays as inflation fears triggered a sell-off in recent trading days.

Cramer said he expects more pain to be in store for SPACs.

"I'm not telling you to pull the trigger right now, I'm saying you should watch them on the way down because they do break" to lower levels, he said.

All but one stock on Cramer's SPAC shopping list declined this week, including double-digit falls in Social Capital Hedosophia and Star Peak Energy Transition. Below are his takeaways on each play: