Retirees eager to travel should check their Medicare coverage before hitting the road

Fabio Camandona | iStock | Getty Images

For Covid-vaccinated individuals in the 65-and-over crowd, hitting the road (or sky) may become more alluring than it's been in nearly a year. Be sure to consider whether your Medicare plan will travel with you. While coverage when you're away from home depends partly on your destination, it also hinges on the specifics of your Medicare plan. Whether the care you receive is routine or due to an emergency also can play a part.

In other words, it's worth knowing what to expect so there are no surprises.

What to know

Basic, or original, Medicare consists of Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (outpatient care). Individuals who choose to stick with that coverage — instead of going with an Advantage Plan — typically pair it with a stand-alone prescription-drug plan (Part D). If this is your situation, coverage while traveling in the U.S. and its territories is fairly straightforward: You can go to any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare (most do), whether for routine care or an emergency. It's when you venture beyond U.S. borders that things get trickier. "If you travel outside the U.S., Medicare doesn't cover you except in very limited or rare circumstances," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits.

If you travel outside the U.S., Medicare doesn't cover you except in very limited or rare circumstances. Danielle Roberts Co-founder of Boomer Benefits

Advantage Plans

For beneficiaries who get their Medicare benefits — Parts A, B and typically D — through an Advantage Plan, it's worth checking to see if you get any coverage for emergencies while abroad. And even if you don't leave U.S. soil, you should see what your plan would cover. While Advantage Plans are required to cover your emergency care anywhere in the U.S., you may be on the hook for routine care outside of their service area. "With a traditional HMO plan, when you travel outside the network, you have emergency coverage only," Roberts said. "With a PPO, you have both coverage for emergencies and out-of-network coverage for non-emergencies [but] will pay more for these out of network services."