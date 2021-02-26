What Charlie Munger and Bill Gates overlook in the Robinhood retail stock trading boom

Charlie Munger, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett Lacy O'Toole | CNBC

America's new stock market investors

Ten percent of Americans bought a stock for the first time in the past 12 months, along with 7% who started contributing to a retirement account, according to a new CNBC + Acorns Invest in You Survey. There has been a broad retail investing surge since the pandemic began: More than 10 million people in America opened a new brokerage account in 2020. The CNBC survey, conducted among over 6,100 adults in between February 1 and February 8 by SurveyMonkey, provides a window onto many of the market's new investors whom, if they do turn out to be buy-and-hold, will be making the right move and gaining a share of stock market wealth creation that historically has been concentrated in the nation's top income brackets. Twenty-two percent of technology savvy Gen Z respondents opened a stock market account in the past 12 months, the highest percentage among any age group surveyed. The next age bracket (25-34) was second, with 17% buying stocks for the first time. In addition, 13% of Blacks and Hispanics bought stocks for the first time; that figure was 14% among Asian-Americans. Hispanic males made up the largest percentage of new stock investors at 19%. Those without a college degree and in the income bracket of $50,000 or less were also the most likely to buy stocks for the first time, according to the CNBC survey. Data from Charles Schwab released Thursday also shows progress made by Black Americans, with 63% under the age of 40 now participating in the stock market, equal to white counterparts, though there remains a significant overall racial gap in stock market wealth. Its 2020 Ariel-Schwab Black Investor Survey found three times as many Black investors as white investors (15% vs. 5%) report having invested in the market for the first time in 2020.