FTC asks five e-cigarette firms, including Juul, to turn over more sales and advertising data

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday that it requested five e-cigarette makers provide the agency with sales and advertising data for 2019 and 2020.

The companies cited by the FTC were Juul, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., Fontem, Logic Technology Development and NJOY.

In October 2019, the FTC's asked the e-cigarette makers to provide similiar marketing data from 2015 to 2018. The FTC is examining annual sales data, product flavors, giveaways, social media, college campus programs, and influencer and affiliate programs.

E-cigarette maker Juul has previously been under the spotlight for its marketing practices, especially towards youth. Early last year, 39 states investigated the company's marketing and sales tactics amid lawsuits from teenagers who claim to have grown addicted to Juul's products. In 2019, the FDA criticized the company for illegally marketing its vapes as safer alternatives to cigarettes.

At the end of 2019, Juul announced it would cease all product advertising in broadcast, print, and digital channels in the U.S.

Juul, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Fontem and NJOY did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.